GOMEZ, Michael Evan Michael Evan Gomez died at home in Austin, Texas in the loving presence of his family on Aug. 30, 2020. He passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He fought it like a warrior. Mike was born March 6, 1964 in Irving, Texas to Joyce Alice Kouts of Bastrop and Domingo Gomez of Alabama. Mike was a remarkable man who lived life to the fullest! Mike laughed loudly and often, loved family, and had a deep faith in a better tomorrow. He had the most love in his heart than I've seen in almost anyone's soul, selfless till the very end, always protecting the ones he loved. With all his wisdom, people would often come to him for advice or just an ear that would listen intently. He also had a gift for giving nicknames to people that stuck for a life time. Mike spent most of his life in Austin with his mother and his other more than a father Robert Kouts and loving sister Daffney Gomez (Glaze). He grew up in Northwest Austin and worked at Eagle Grocery store and the original Lone Star Cafe in Andersonmill. Life was so great and simple back then. He was the first graduating class at Westwood High School in 1982 and graduated at the University of Texas at Austin in 1989 with a Computer Science degree. He married his high school sweetheart Vicky Van Osten on October 9, 1993. They had a wonderful life together and gave birth to their only daughter, the apple of their eye, Taylor Lee Gomez, 19. He worked many places in Austin, but settled at NOV in Cedar Park, TX. His greatest love was programming and Physics. He was a true artist in coding. He continued learning all he could until his untimely death. Mike loved playing basketball with his crew in the neighborhood and enjoyed a good bottle of wine. He had many funny stories that he loved to share with everyone he met. He was truly one of the best, nicest guys you'd ever meet. Family was always special to him and he was thankful to God for the blessing of his family. He is survived by his wife Vicky Van Osten, his daughter Taylor Gomez, his mother Joyce Alice and Robert Kouts, his father Domingo Gomez and Linda Gomez. He is also survived by his sister Daffney Glaze (Gomez), Amanda Koff (Gomez) and Michele Kouts. He leaves behind his Aunts Mary, Angie, Linda, Anna, Uncle Lanny and many more. Many thanks to Austin Hospice. Massive thanks to our extraordinary neighborhood of Oakmont Forest friends who are more like family. Thank you also to the many people at Mike's work (NOV). Their generosity and thoughtfulness were astounding. Special thanks to my family and friends for being there for us. Services will be held at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park, TX on Whitestone Blvd. at 10:00 am. Grave site service will be immediately after at Cedar Park Cemetery at Bell Blvd. and Park Street.