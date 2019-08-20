|
MIKAN, Michael Frank On August 16, 2019, Michael Frank Mikan passed away at the age of 78. Mike was born in Chicago, Illinois to Dorothy Kutzer and Frank Mikan. At the age of 13, Mike left home to attend Holy Cross Seminary High School on the University of Notre Dame campus, and then earned a Bachelor of Arts from Notre Dame in 1963. He studied theology with Holy Cross in Washington D.C., and then later attained a Master of Human Services from St. Edward's University. Mike said that he lived two lives: He served as a Holy Cross Catholic Priest where he fulfilled an assignment to San Jose Catholic Church in Austin. Then, after leaving the priesthood, he started a family, worked as a counselor at the Travis County Sheriff's Office, and lived a productive and faithful life in retirement. Mike loved Notre Dame Football and spending time with family. When asked how he wanted to be remembered, he said, "As a loving husband, a good father, and a good friend to my friends." All who knew him can attest to his success at reaching those goals. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Hilda Ruano Mikan. Mike is survived by his daughter, Mary Holmes; his siblings, Mary Pearson and John Mikan; and a number of beloved in-laws; nieces, nephews and extended family. The family thanks Hospice Austin for their care and support and asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice Austin. Visitation 5:00 pm 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Weed- Corley-Fish Funeral Home 2620 South Congress with Recitation of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 20, 2019