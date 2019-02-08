BULLARD, Michael Gordon May 10, 1958 February 4, 2019 Michael "Mike" Gordon Bullard, 60, of Austin, TX, passed away suddenly and peacefully from heart failure at his home on February 4, 2019. Born in Tucson, AZ, on May 10, 1958 to parents Rosemary Burke Campise and Stanly Bullard, Mike was a special person, full of generosity and kindness towards others and a deep love of Christ. Mike attended Dripping Springs High School. He was active in the Austin community in theater, the YMCA, and as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed singing and playing his guitar, traveling, spending time with family and friends, helping others and praying for people in need. Mike is survived by his devoted mother, Rosemary Campise and her husband Charlie of San Marcos, TX; father Stanley Bullard of Austin, TX; his sister Jeanne Arnold of Rockport, TX; brother Patrick Bullard and his wife Elizabeth of Sugar Land, TX; uncle John Burke, Jr. (Virgie) of San Marcos, TX; uncle David Greg Bullard (Brenda), Columbia, SC; aunt Debbie Adams (Chuck), Seattle, WA; nephews Jay Burke (Brenda), Austin, TX, James Buschow (Carolyn), Corpus Christi, TX, and Ryan Bullard, Austin, TX; and nieces Riva Hardin (Dustin), League City, TX, Lauren Bullard, Houston, TX, Taylor Bullard, Knoxville, TN; great nieces Daisy Burke, Austin, TX, Riley Lopez and Reese Buschow, Corpus Christi, TX; his caretakers LeRoy Garcia, El Campo, TX and Brenda White, Austin, TX, along with cousins in Massachusetts, South Carolina, Washington, Louisiana, and Alabama, and many, many friends. Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Thomason Funeral Home, 2001 Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, TX, 78666. Rosary recital will begin at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, TX. Mike will be laid to rest near his grandparents and other family at Sunset Memorial Park, San Antonio, TX at 3:30 p.m. Contributions in memory of Mike can be made to The Burke Center for Youth, Meals on Wheels of Austin, or a . Please sign the online guest registry at www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 396-2300. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary