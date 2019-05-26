HANCOCK, Michael Michael William Hancock, Jr., found eternal peace on May 21, 2019, after a courageous 7-year battle with cancer. He was the strongest, most stubborn, kind-hearted, giving, honest, and dependable family man. Michael lived life emphatically, and in his 50 years of life has accomplished more than most people do in twice that time. He will be remembered as a husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, coach, businessman, writer, athlete, Texas Silver Spur, Sigma Nu brother, diehard Yankees and Longhorn fan, and so much more. Michael was born in Dallas on May 2, 1969, and attended Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas graduating in 1987. From Dallas, he moved to Austin earning a Journalism degree from the University of Texas in 1992. Post graduation, Michael started a rewarding and successful career as a stockbroker at Dean Witter and ended it as a private wealth manager at UBS. Michael loved spending time with his family. Whether it was summers in Aspen where they had picnics at the ice caves and enjoyed hiking in the cooler weather, or spending time boating on Lake Austin, or his traditional family pizza and movie night every Friday. One of his most cherished roles was coaching Sofie and Kate's soccer teams. His reputation proceeded him as a coach due to his passion and support, and players across Austin would compete to play on one of his teams. While Michael's life was short, his impact was significant and will be remembered by all. He was driven and curious; he was engaging and fun; he lived purposefully and loved unconditionally. He lit up every room he walked into with his laugh and smile, and touched the lives of everyone he encountered with his honest and wise words. Michael leaves behind family and an arena-filling amount of friends that adored him. His spirit lives on in his wife, Jennifer (Hartgrove) Hancock, and three daughters, Jordan, Sofie, and Kate; parents, Michael Sr. and Margaret (Shotwell) Hancock; brother, Joseph Hancock, and sister, Jenni Hancock, along with their families; his "honorary" daughter, Amy Anderson; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and so many good friends near and far. They are all calmed by the knowledge that he is no longer in pain or suffering, that he is watching over them all, and that he is reunited with his daughter, Kate's twin, Julia Grace. The family invites all who were lucky enough to know Michael, to honor his life and legacy at the memorial service and reception following located at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Austin on Tuesday, May 28 at 10:30 a.m. With his love of both the Yankees and Longhorns, wearing either navy blue or burnt orange is encouraged, but optional. To honor those who have supported Michael and the Hancock family, please consider making a donation in his name to Wonders & Worries or A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) in lieu of flowers. A donation can be made at: https://www.wondersandworries.org/donate/ or can be mailed to 9101 Burnet Road, Suite 107 Austin, TX 78758 https://www.cancerfamilies.org/michael-hancock.html or can be mailed to 2726 Bissonnet Street, Suite 240-314 Houston, TX 77005 Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary