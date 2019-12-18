|
|
HENRY, Michael Harold Michael Harold Henry, "Mikie" a loud, always funny, seldom wrong, never in doubt, type A, devoted husband and father passed away on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 in Kyle Texas, following a lengthy decline. Mikie was 74 years old. Michael was born November 8th, 1945 in Salina, Kansas to Ruth Thelma and Harold Dwight Henry. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict but was never deployed overseas. In 1967 Mikie graduated from Wichita State University. On June 29th, 1974, in Raytown, Missouri, he married the love of his life, Susan Lorraine Rushing, and together they faced life's challenges and raised three amazing children. Mikie loved people, was hard of hearing, tone deaf and couldn't carry a tune but often tried. He loved sales and would often say his favorite movie line, "Who's the world's greatest salesman? You're looking at him!" Mikie became a financial planner and friend who served families for over fifty years. Financial planning was a natural for him. It combined his love of people, money and sales. Mikie had a million hobbies. He loved taking road trips, collecting rocks, playing poker, bowling, playing softball and deer hunting. He coached kid's baseball and coached his youngest son all the way through high school. Mikie earned the nickname "45 Mike" because he drove so slowly everywhere he went. Michel is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Susan Henry, his daughter Amanda Henry, son Joshua Henry, his sister Barbara Myton and her husband Bruce, niece Linda, nephew Jeff, and his dogs: Polo, Cleo and Homer. He was preceded in death by his son Jason Henry on August 1st, 2019. Please join us in celebrating Mikie's life on Wednesday December 18th, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, 1715 Kirby, Kyle Texas. Please visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Mikie's family on his On-line memorial site. Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby Lane, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 268-8200
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 18, 2019