CURTIS, Dr. Michael Hubert James 75 years old, of Dripping Springs, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at his home. Mike was born November 7, 1944, in Glendale, California. His family moved to Grants Pass, Oregon when he was 8 years old, and he graduated from Grants Pass High School in 1962. He was a High School All-American in track and swimming, NAIA Collegiate All-American swimmer, state champion swimmer and qualifier for the 1960 US Olympics Trials in swimming. He attended Lewis and Clark College for two years with a swimming scholarship. For many years he held the national record in the master's division for swimming the 400 IM. He graduated from Oregon State University with degrees in both business and in civil engineering. While working as an engineer at Bechtel, his first job, he concurrently completed a Juris Doctorate at Golden State University in San Francisco, CA. He was relocated to Amarillo, TX to oversee the construction of a copper refinery. He stayed behind after the project, and founded Curtis Construction Co., a heavy industrial construction company with as many as 300 employees at a time. Later in his career, when most people might retire, he rose to an assistant director level with the City of Austin, responsible for over $100 Million in sidewalk construction projects. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Hubert, and his mother, Lucile. He is survived by his wife Teresa, his children Sue Brundege (James), Lara Peterson (Eric), Yale Curtis (Molly), Jace Curtis (Kendra) and Montana Curtis (Chad), his sister Nancy Barash, his seven grandchildren Eric 'Hunter' Peterson, Cole Peterson, Aiden Curtis, Grace Curtis, Ava Curtis, Forrest Shuford and Banks Shuford and nephews Michael, Andrew, Griffin and Tucker Barash. He is loved and missed. Viewing will be held at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas on Monday 12/2 from 6:00-8:00pm, Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 pm on Tuesday 12/3 at San Jose Church 2435 Oak Crest Ave. Austin Texas, followed by burial at Assumption Cemetery 3650 S. IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, Texas. A reception will follow at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to the START Center for Cancer Care 4383 Medical Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78229 in Mike's memory.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019