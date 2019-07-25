FRISKE, Michael James Michael James Friske of Bastrop, TX, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 63 of natural causes (cardiopulmonary). Michael was born to parents Oscar Friske and Georgia Williams Funderburk on April 15, 1956 in Austin, TX. He grew up as the youngest son of four siblings and attended Bastrop High School (Class of '75). He was self-employed for many years in the auto parts industry throughout the Austin area. Michael leaves behind to mourn his loss, his Father and Mother, older brother Gary (Joyce Elaine), older sister Joyce, and younger sister Cathy (Eric Carrejo), 12 nieces and nephews and many cousins, Aunts, Uncles, & loved ones. A memorial service will be held July 27th at the Sacred Heart Church in Rockne, immediately followed by a fellowship gathering in the nearby hall. Service begins at 1pm and Fellowship follows, ending at 3 p.m. The family is grateful for the condolences, and in lieu of flowers, if you prefer, donations to the St. Anne's Altar Society of Rockne or other organization of your choice would be appreciated. Your prayers for Michael's eternal peace are all that is asked. Michael was a free spirit, answering to his own thoughts and ideas. He was well read and very knowledgeable in US and World History. He loved Rock and Roll, riding his Harley, and philosophical discussions. Rest in Peace Michael, you will live on in our hearts always. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 25, 2019