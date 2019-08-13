|
PACLIK, Dr. Michael James Dr. Michael James Paclik, 73, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. After an 8 1/2-year battle, he succumbed to Parkinson's surrounded by family. Born October 10th, 1945, he is the son of the late Dr. Charlie Paclik and Elizabeth Paclik of Gainesville, Texas. After graduating from Texas A&M in 1969 with a degree in veterinary medicine and then joining the Army to serve in Vietnam, Dr. Michael Paclik (Dr. P) was a respected veterinarian with a highly regarded practice in Austin for over 35 years. Dr. P's practice mostly consisted of small animal and equine medicine with his clients traveling from all over town to seek his dedicated and compassionate care for their animals. His kindness and generosity set him apart as the veterinarian of choice for his client's and as a leader for the brightest, upcoming veterinarians that worked under his tutelage. Dr. Paclik was most appreciative of his amazing staff over those 35 years of practice that supported him in his love and care for all of God's creatures. Dr. P also enjoyed watching and going to Aggie football games, fishing, spending time with friends and family, tending to his horses and the occasional drive in one his fast cars. A special thank you to the people at Renaissance Care Center in Gainesville, Texas for their loving care and support over the past 3.5 years and to Solaris Hospice during his final days. Additional love and gratitude to Diane, Tricia, Pam, Eleanor and Keith for Dr. Paclik's support and diligent care. Dr. Paclik is survived by his son Michael James Paclik Jr.; granddaughter Penny Paclik; daughter-in-law Ann Paclik; his two stepdaughters Pam Hanaway and Stefani Steel; his two sisters Diane Dietz (and husband David) and Patricia Highfill; and his cousin Rudy Gene Paclik. Dr. Paclik was preceded in death by: his parents, Dr. Charlie and Elizabeth (Morrison) Paclik. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:30 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Loewen officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the interment at The Eucalyptus Room, 320 E California St, Ste. B, Gainesville, TX. Memorial contributions may be made to . You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 13, 2019