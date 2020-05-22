|
|
PRENTICE, Michael John Michael John Prentice, motorcycle-lover, music aficionado, friend to turtles, taco boy, girl dad and husband began his next adventure on Tuesday May 19, 2020. He was cheered on to the very end of this life by his 4 girls, wife of 41 years, Trish, eldest daughter, Laura, youngest daughter, Jill and daughter-in-law, Amy. Mike was born, raised and schooled in Iowa, and started a career and a family in Nebraska. After deciding that "shoveling snow is no way to spend your free time," Mike, Trish and Laura packed up and moved to Texas just a little over a year before welcoming Jill. Mike and Trish have called Austin home for the last 3 and a half decades, holding UT Football season tickets for 33 years and enjoying barbecue and margaritas for just as long. While Mike had a successful career in computers, he truly lived for his family and his hobbies. To say Mike enjoyed riding his motorcycles in the Texas Hill Country would be an understatement. He clocked 14,631 miles in 2019 and amassed a 6-bike collection, plus a bright red Vespa. In retirement, Mike found joy in serving weekly at the Gateway Community Church food pantry and through volunteering at the polls during local and national elections. His memory will be cherished by the love of his life, treasured immediate family, a dear older sister and two sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, countless friends and his best boy dog, Scooter. He is loved. He is missed. He is with Jesus. In lieu of a traditional memorial during this time, a digital send-off will be shared in coming weeks.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 22, 2020