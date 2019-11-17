|
|
WILLIAMS, Michael Keith Michael Keith Williams, age 74, of Austin, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. Mike was born on December 16, 1944, in Marlin, TX, to Norma (Smith) Williams Garrett; his father, James "Cotton" Williams, had been killed six months earlier fighting as a US Army Officer in Normandy, France. Mike graduated from Austin High School in 1962, where he ran track, played football and was voted "most handsome" his senior year. He attended Southwest Texas University (now Texas State University) to study chemistry, but left before graduating to pursue a career in the budding field of computer systems. At age 22, Mike went to work for the State of Texas in the Comptroller's Office; he retired 30 years later. Mike married the love of his life, Gerry Lynn Burney, on September 7, 1975 in Austin, TX, where they made their life together and raised their two children, Stacy and Ryan. He was a committed, loving husband and proud, supportive father. He had an adventurous spirit; he enjoyed music, playing the guitar, traveling widely, and being outdoors - sailing, camping, fishing, skiing, hunting and swimming in the ocean. Mike loved God and was grateful for his church, Grace Covenant, where he has been a member for 40 years. He was committed to serving others; some of his favorite memories were missions trips, feeding the homeless, and teaching children to fish. Mike is survived by his wife, Gerry Williams; his children, Stacy Hock (Joel) and Ryan Williams (Holly); his grandchildren, Gideon, Asher, Jude, and Luke Hock, and Leila Williams. He is preceded in death by his parents and his half brother, Mark Garrett (Cindy). A private graveside ceremony was held Monday, November 11th at his burial at the Starr Cemetery in Elkhart, TX. A memorial service to honor his life will be held Saturday, November 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Covenant Church in Austin, TX. Memorial donations may be made to Mission: Possible! Austin, PO Box 142076, Austin, TX 78714 or Grace Covenant Church, 9431 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX 78759.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 17, 2019