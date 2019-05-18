FRASER, Michael Kevin One of the truly great guys on this planet was taken suddenly from his family and friends in the early morning hours of May 1, 2019. Michael Kevin Fraser, age 59, passed from Cardiac Arrest while driving to work. Sensing something was wrong, Mike pulled to the side of the road so as not to effect any other drivers. That was the kind of guy he was. Born March 22, 1960, Mike grew up in California, living in many areas of the state, mostly Southern California. An Electrician by trade, he was recognized by his peers and bosses as having a great work ethic and a true talent for the work itself. After 47 years in California, he and his wife moved to Cedar Creek, Texas in 2007. He continued to work in his field of expertise and made many new friends and acquaintances. Mike was an outdoorsy type, loving to fish and participate in all the shooting sports. Mike and his wife also liked to travel, usually planning their trips in tandem with celebrating their wedding anniversary every September. This year's trip was going to be the Fall colors in upper New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine to celebrate 23 years of marriage. While Mike lived life his way, he was also thoughtful of others and strove to make everyone's life a little better. He will be sorely missed. Our hearts are broken. Mike is survived by his wife Lori, son Sean, grandchildren, Omar, Sophie, Sean Junior, Leilani, his beloved four-legged "fur babies" Blue, GiGi and Levi, plus many friends. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary