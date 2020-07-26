1/1
Michael Lee Miller
MILLER, Michael Lee May 8, 1952 - July 13, 2020 Michael Lee Miller, age 68, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on July 13, 2020. Michael was born in Ft. Worth, Texas to W. Lee & Ellen Miller. Michael started and sold numerous and diverse successful businesses before following his true passion for music. He became a successful musician/singer/ songwriter playing at various musical venues across the Southeast including the world famous Tootsies in Nashville, Tennessee. Michael is preceded in death by his father, W. Lee Miller, his sister, Vickie Miller, his step-father, James Kimbell, and niece, Devyn Kimbell. He is survived by his devoted wife, Karen; his mother, Ellen Kimbell; step-mother, Jackie Miller; brother, David (Rhea) Kimbell; brother-in-law, Michael White; nephews, Scott Kimbell and Parker White; and niece, Emily Brown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation in Michael's name to Songs for Kids Foundation, a charity that was near and dear to Michael's heart, that lets children with special needs and illnesses express themselves through music. You may donate through their website, www.songsforkids.org

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
