MEANS, Michael Leon Michael L. Means, 54, of Killeen died Tuesday, September 15th. He was born in Leavenworth, KS on December 26, 1965, a son of Georgeanna (Alexander) and Jerry Robert Means. Michael served in the U.S. Army and was the husband of Ysla Joyner. The Family Celebration of His Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/michaelmeans
) will be viewed 10AM on Thursday, September 24th at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Wednesday, September 23rd. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.