MCCOY, Michael Oshea Michael Oshea McCoy, beloved and trusted husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, and dog lover, died peacefully in his home on Saturday, June 13, when his gracious heart simply stopped after a courageous two year battle with ALS. Those who knew Mike well can attest to his unwavering kindness, his magnificent sense of humor, his brilliance for understanding human nature, his energizer bunny approach to life, his adoration for his family and his absolute pure love for fishing, the outdoors, hunting, and long walks on the beach (during cooler times, of course). His love of the outdoors inspired him to operate a ranch in Dripping Springs where he cherished sunset evenings just watching the wildlife around him. Mike smiled with his eyes and was a most engaging man during conversation with friends, family, business partners, and even Sammie, the dog. He enlightened you with his viewpoint, which was always right, and truthful. He voiced his opinion openly, and never shied away from being politically incorrect. He was a man of conviction. We thank God for his time on earth and all his accomplishments, for all he has taught us, his words of encouragement, his competitive nature and his selfless character. Mike was a man of honor, loyalty, devotion and commitment. Family, who always came first in his life, was pivotal to all his decision makings. His devoted wife of 34 years, Leigh Ann, has been his best friend and hero throughout their marriage, and his beautiful daughter, Lauren has been the apple of his eye since the day she was born. They, in turn, loved him for more reasons than can be listed, even including his military organizational skills, cleanliness, and his perfectionism. So many souls benefited from Mike's generosity. He was a big contributor to Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, ALS and so often to individuals who just needed a little boost in life. He touched more hearts and souls than anyone could ever imagine. Mike was born May 19, 1953 in Wurtzberg, Germany, the son of Master Sgt. Clyde William McCoy and Inge Ruberg McCoy. He spent his childhood years as an army brat with his two siblings who never lived anywhere longer than two years at a time living in Japan, California, Arizona and eventually Austin. He attended what was then Southwest Texas State University. Austin is where Mike settled, found the love of his life Leigh Ann, who helped create and define his roots and together they built Mission Mortgage of Texas. Not only did they establish a thriving business, but they masterfully created a true family of friends and coworkers. 35 years later, so many of the employees boast being part of that family for upwards of 20 to 30 years. Leigh Ann and Mike were in every respect a perfect team raising Lauren from infancy along side the mortgage business, tag teaming early mornings for Mike, and late evenings for Leigh Ann. Over the years when Mike was not in the office, everyone knew he could be found at the ranch, at the coast, in a boat, fishing, in the mountains, sitting on the deck watching deer, building something he knew he had to have, washing the cars, working in the yard, grilling steaks, voraciously reading, or watching college footballRoll Tide! Mike is survived by his wife Leigh Ann McCoy, his daughter Lauren McCoy, His sister Patti McCoy Turner, brother in law, John Turner, and their son, Navy Lt. Ryan D Turner and his fiancée Katie Centeno; his mother, Inge McCoy; a niece and sister in law by his late brother Clyde W "Mac" McCoy, Jodi Lynn and Tish McCoy; and a host of loving friends to whom Mike was fiercely loyal and deeply devoted. We look forward to a Celebration of Life Gathering in the near future for those who loved him and loved spending time with him, when we can honor Mike with shared stories, laughter, and hugs in remembrance of an amazing, loving man. If you wish to honor this incredible man's life, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to The ALS Association Texas Chapter where a Mike McCoy Memorial Fund has been set up: http://charity.gofundme.com/mikemccoymemorial
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 21, 2020.