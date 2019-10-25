|
THOMPSON, Michael Patrick Michael (Mike) Patrick Thompson passed away at home on October 1, 2019 afternoon at the age of 49. Mike is survived by his wife of 14 years, Natividad Eborde Thompson (Nathy), his daughter Carolyn Sue Thompson, his grandmother Dolly Pearl Hord and his grandfather Martin Hord. Mike is lovingly remembered by his family and his best friends David Waggoner and Jeffrey Jones. Mike was born in Fort Scott, Kansas on February 19, 1970. He graduated from Sabino High School in Tucson, Arizona, and served in the United States Air Force for 8 years as Avionics Guidance and Control Systems Specialist. He later went on to earn a degree in Computer Technology with CISSP, MCSE, CCDA, CCNA, working in many different IT roles and positions in various Austin-based companies, culminating in owning his own business. Mike enjoyed anything with computers, HAM amateur radios, travelling and playing Pokemon Go with his daughter, wife, and friends Derrick, Ly, and Janet. The Celebration of Life will be held on October 26, 2019 at 1 PM at 4510 Cervinia Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665 with the family receiving visitors afterward. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. John Vianney Catholic Church at 3201 Sunrise Rd., Round Rock, TX 78665-9416. You may also donate online by going to http://sjvroundrock.org and click e-giving or call 512-218-1183
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 25, 2019