|
|
PRELLOP, Michael Michael "Sarge" Prellop passed on Tuesday October 8th, 2019. He was born in Austin, Texas on May 4th, 1953. He graduated from McCallum High School and attended the University of Texas. He was married to and preceded in death by Patricia Prellop. Michael, alongside his parents and siblings, was a beloved owner of Crestview Minimax. Sarge was a stalwart in the Crestview and Austin community, continuing alongside his brother, Ronnie, the tradition of hiring local teenagers and delivering groceries to the elderly and disabled just as his father, Herb Prellop, had done. As the saying goes, to know him was to love him, but more accurately it was to laugh with him. He was kind, joyful, and funny. His love for people was equally matched with his love for animals and fishing. He spent the last few years of his life rescuing Brittany Spaniels, giving them a loving home to live out their days. Michael was given the gift of additional life through organ donation and we encourage all of those that knew him to consider being donors. It was in that borrowed time that he was able to meet his grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Todd Prellop, Julie Prellop Such, Michael Bizzell and their spouses Kassie, Clayton, and Emily; his grandchildren Ella Jane, Nora June, Blake Patricia, and Lilian Elizabeth. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses Ronnie and Barbara Prellop, Nancy and Roy Carrizales, and Debra and Alan Merry; his mother Marion Prellop; and his first wife and mother to Todd and Julie, Carol Golding. The family will host a Fish Fry on Friday, October 18th to share memories and retell Sarge's fishing stories. Please contact a family member for time and location, we'd love to have you join us. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday October 19th, Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Chapel, 14501 N IH-35. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter or the Texas Coastal Conservation Association.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019