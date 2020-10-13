1/1
Michael Royce Huckaby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUCKABY, Michael Michael Royce Huckaby was born on August 11, 1972 to Clara Jo and Jim Huckaby in Austin, TX. He was the youngest of three children, attended McCallum High School and earned a degree in finance from Texas A&M University. Michael was very bright, tender-hearted, witty, sentimental and loving. In the evenings he could be found on his balcony crooning songs while watching the sunset (perhaps to his neighbor's chagrin), and was an avid collector of art. His ultimate joy and life's passion was in being a father to his beautiful daughters, Bella and Morgan. He was a good son, friend and father and will be dearly missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his parents, sister Melanie Fain of Welfare, TX, brother Neal Huckaby, his wife Elaine and their son Ford, of Austin, TX, daughter's Morgan and Bella Huckaby of Austin, TX, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Emma Huckaby - who he's joyfully reunited with in heaven. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 14th at 11 am at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3215 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX, 78705. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved