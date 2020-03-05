|
ROUFA, Michael S. Michael S. Roufa passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020. Michael was born & raised in St. Louis, but after graduating from the University of Texas he decided to make Austin his home. He stayed close to the university by buying native jewelry and selling it at the 23rd Street Market. Parlaying his entrepreneurial skills, Michael opened The Coffee Exchange on West 6th Street in 1977. He was most proud of his transition from small business owner to head of remodeling division for The Muskin Company. As an amateur athlete Michael participated in the Ironman Canada in 2000. An avid hunter he also ran multiple marathons and enjoyed biking in the hills around Austin. He loved to cook and bake. He was known for his annual crawfish boils and the 45-50 almond/pecan pies he made for his friends & clients for the holidays. His signature recipe was a lemon curd cheesecake! Dear brother of Nancy Bly and the late Joel Roufa. Loving uncle of Kevin (Kristen) Bly, Richard (Maria) Bly, Capt. Lindsay (Sean Connolly) Roufa and Jillian (Madison) Coates. Great uncle to Neely, Andrew, Isa, Joel, Andi, Audrey and Odin. Pet dad to George & Vern as well as numerous unnamed fish & bees. May his memory be a blessing. Michael Roufa's memorial/celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 21 at the Harrell Funeral Home. Visitors will be welcome 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4435 Frontier Trail Austin, TX 78745 512-443-1366.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 5, 2020