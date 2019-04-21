Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-4118
Michael Segovia Obituary
SEGOVIA, Michael David Michael David Segovia, age 39, of Austin/Cameron, Texas went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kathyrn Vega Segovia, his Daughter Jordyn M Segovia, his sons David E Segovia, Andre J Segovia, and Bentley C Segovia; his parents, David C Segovia and Mary Ann Segovia and his sisters Toni M Segovia and Samantha Segovia. Michael was loved by many nieces and nephews and Aunts and Uncles with lots of cousins. Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35 Pflugerville, Texas 78660, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held in Memorial Chapel of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 with the committal service following at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 AM. Please visit Michael's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with his family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019
