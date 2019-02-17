Services Celebration of Life location to be determined Resources More Obituaries for Michael Day Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Shawn Day

1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers DAY, Michael Shawn Michael Shawn Day, 62, passed away in his Home on Tuesday February 12th, 2019 after the hardest fight cancer has ever seen. Michael or Mike as he was known to his friends (and every person Mike met was a friend) was a resident of Hutto, TX where he lived with his wife Sandi, the love of his life. Mike was born March, 31st 1956 in Wichita Falls, TX to Sue and Richard Day. He graduated from Southwest Texas State where majored in Computer Information Systems. He and Sandi were married March 28th, 2015. Mike was preceded in death by his father Richard Day and his brother Bill Day. He is survived by his loving wife Sandi, his mother Sue of San Angelo, TX, His brother Brian and wife Becky of Austin, TX. His sister Barbara Freytag and husband Russell of Austin, TX, His sister Kim Nichols and husband Richard of Austin, TX, his step-son Brian Duncan and wife Brittney of Columbus, TX and step-daughter Amy Kissel and husband Jonathan of Hutto, TX. Mike had many beloved nieces and nephews as well as six grandchildren that he adored. Mike was a diehard fan of Texas Longhorn Football and never missed his Dallas Cowboys. An avid biker Mike loved his Harley and would spend as much time as he could riding to Lukenbach, Terlingua and even Ruidoso, NM. Mike was not one to lead a dull life. He packed as much adventure into his 62 years as some people pack into 100. Mike loved brewing his own craft beer, participating in chili cook offs and seeing places of the world that most people dream of. Mike loved the beach, whether it was Hawaii or Port A. Mike was happiest sitting in the sand surrounded by friends and family. Mike was an employee of The Texas Lottery Commission. He loved what he did and it showed. His family convinced him to retire long before he wanted. The compassion and thoughtfulness his co-workers showed in Mike's final months will never be forgotten. The family will hold a celebration of life on March 9th, 2019 at a location to be determined. The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to The . Mike's family is especially grateful to Hospice Compassus and the dedication and care shown to Mike. Mike may be gone from this earth but the friends and family left behind will miss his amazing sense of humor and ability to light up every room. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries