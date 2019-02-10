EVANS, Michael Sidney Michael Sidney Evans, 80, died peacefully Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at his home in Sun City, Georgetown, Texas after battling an aggressive form of cancer. He was born July 10, 1938 in Slimbridge, Gloucestershire, England, to Mary Agatha Smith and William Hooper Evans. Michael is survived by Marilyn Miller Holmes, of Sun City, sister, Gillian Elisabeth Evans of Bristol, England, brother, Francis William Evans of Pratteln, Switzerland, and Charles Talbot Evans of Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire, England. He served in the British Royal Air Force, 1957-1960 and played rugby for RAF Germany where he was stationed. After serving, he joined Arthur Guinness, Son & Co as an Under Brewer at the London Park Royal Brewery. He was then transferred to the Metrobeer Division of The Guinness-Harp Corporation in New York City and became General Manager. After leaving Guinness, he was the co-owner of an independent beer distribution company and the U.S. specialist for imported British beers before retiring in 2016. For 20 years, Michael was a member of Skal International and President of the Austin chapter in 2007. In retirement he enjoyed playing golf, reading, mastering the most difficult crossword puzzles he could find, watching rugby and international professional football. Michael especially enjoyed traveling abroad to visit his family and Guinness friends in Europe. A dear friend wrote, "Mike truly was the very essence of the gentle giant with a wonderful sense of humor and beguiling voice." Following a private memorial service at his home, there will be a celebration of Michael's life with family and friends at Wriggley's Pub, 1530 Sun City Blvd #115, Georgetown, TX 78633 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Saturday, February 16th. Memorials may be made to the or the Salvation Army. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary