SMITH, Michael Deniz Michael Deniz Smith, 45, of Austin died Thursday, May 21st. He was born in Boston, MA on December 10, 1974, a son of Ruby N. Washington and Archie Smith, Jr. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was the husband of Stacy May (Allen) Smith. The Celebration of His Life Service will 4 PM on Saturday, May 30th at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church. This service will be livestream. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6 PM on Friday, May 29th. Interment at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020