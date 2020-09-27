SULLIVAN, Michael Stanley Photographer, filmmaker and author Michael Stanley Sullivan died August 29 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Mike was born in Martinsburg, West Virginia on July 31, 1941. His lifelong playfulness and humor manifested early; as a child, he often played practical jokes on his family. Once he ran a speaker from his bedroom to the family radio in the living room and started his own broadcast. The family recognized his voice, but could not figure out how he got on the radio. He also set the garage on fire making rockets and was arrested after a local farmer caught him and a friend jumping in the farmer's haystacks. From the time he received his first camera as a young boy, Mike loved creating images, and he pursued that interest throughout his life. After high school he attended West Virginia University, where he painted the walls of his room black to provide lighting options for his photography. He experimented in self-portraits, using a cord tied to his foot to activate the camera. After he earned a Bachelors degree in psychology with a minor in Spanish, he joined the Peace Corps and attended training in Los Angeles and Puerto Rico before his assignment in the Dominican Republic. While there, he taught wrestling classes on television along with his other duties. He recalled driving down the street and children shouting "El Profesor" at him. After the Peace Corps, Mike and his first wife, Jane Chamberlain, became VISTA volunteers, working in Laredo, before settling in Austin. He earned his Masters Degree in Radio, Television and Film at the University of Texas in Austin, where he was the first student to make a full-length feature film as his Masters thesis. He went on to complete the coursework for a PhD and became a professor at Valdosta State University and the University of Central Florida (UCF). At UCF he built the film program into a nationally known program of excellence. In Austin, Mike made award-winning documentaries on the use of technology in education. Mike loved movies of all kinds, particularly Westerns. He always said that High Noon was the best western ever made. He also loved Clint Eastwood, so much so that when his Alzheimer's had advanced to its late stage he would often think Clint had come to visit him. He also loved swimming especially in the ocean cooking, gardening, reading and writing. He wrote a novel and many short stories that he never tried to publish. Mike is survived by his wife, Victoria Dimock, whom he married in 2010 after a 13-year courtship; his son Tom Sullivan and wife Linda and their four children, Ellie, Jon, Iris, and Brianna; two step-daughters, Tara Pollock and husband Chris and their son, Justin; and Tricia Tucker and husband Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Edith Sullivan, his brother Dan Sullivan and his sister Pat Sullivan.



