Lt. Col. Michael Wayne Wilson

Lt. Col. Michael Wayne Wilson Obituary
WILSON, Ret. US Army Lt. Col. Michael Wayne Lt. Col. Michael Wayne Wilson (US Army, Ret.) passed away on December 12, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on April 12, 1950 in McAllen, Texas to Lee William Wilson and Victoria Hoffman Wilson. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Katherine Barton Wilson; daughters, Kristie Pennington (Noel), Kelli Wilson; sons, Lee Wilson (Julie), Doug Wilson (Pamela); sisters, Katherine Wilson, Mary Esquell (Herschell); brother, David Wilson (Susan); grandchildren, Stephen, Chase, Parker, Penelope, Jocelyn, Natalie, Wyatt, Ethan, Candice and Elias and great-grandchild Reign. SERVICES Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio. Funeral Services will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:00pm at funeral home, interment with Full Military Honors 1:30pm Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's in Michael's memory .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019
