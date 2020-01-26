|
|
DENTLER, Michael Werner Michael Werner Dentler passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas at the age of 63. He was born on March 22, 1956 in Victoria, Texas to Werner F. Dentler and Verline Mehnert Dentler. He shared that birthdate with his mother and grandmother. Michael is survived by his wife, Eileen Neumann Dentler, mother, Verline Mehnert Dentler Schroeter, stepfather, Harlan Schroeter, brothers: Charles Dentler (Julie) and Ronny Dentler (Darla), sisters: Dawn Dentler Foerster (Darwin) and Claudette Dentler Hofer (Russell), stepson, Aaron Kuehner, and brother-in-law, Robert Neumann. Michael enjoyed the study and discussion of the Book of Urantia. He was actively involved with a local study group for many years. He was employed by Kodiak Assembly as a test technician for 11 years. Memorials can be made to UrantiaBooks.org or a memorial of your choice.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020