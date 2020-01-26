Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dentler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Werner Dentler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Werner Dentler Obituary
DENTLER, Michael Werner Michael Werner Dentler passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas at the age of 63. He was born on March 22, 1956 in Victoria, Texas to Werner F. Dentler and Verline Mehnert Dentler. He shared that birthdate with his mother and grandmother. Michael is survived by his wife, Eileen Neumann Dentler, mother, Verline Mehnert Dentler Schroeter, stepfather, Harlan Schroeter, brothers: Charles Dentler (Julie) and Ronny Dentler (Darla), sisters: Dawn Dentler Foerster (Darwin) and Claudette Dentler Hofer (Russell), stepson, Aaron Kuehner, and brother-in-law, Robert Neumann. Michael enjoyed the study and discussion of the Book of Urantia. He was actively involved with a local study group for many years. He was employed by Kodiak Assembly as a test technician for 11 years. Memorials can be made to UrantiaBooks.org or a memorial of your choice.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -