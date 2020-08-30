DAVIS, Michael William Michael William Davis passed away on August 27, 2020 at the age of 68. Michael is survived by his wife, Patricia Kay (Ingerly) Davis; his children, William Michael Davis, Stephanie Clinton, and Melinda Clinton; his grandchildren, Austin Hensley, Rhiannon Eads, Kiera Dennis, Evelyn Hancosky, Steven Dennis, Michael William Davis, and Michelena Davis; and his siblings, Lana (Davis) Hershey, Dawn (Davis) Simpson, and Tim Davis; and his best friends Larry and Kathryn Ingerly. He is predeceased by his parents. Mike was born on August 6, 1952 in Pekin, IL to William Wiley Davis and MaryLou (Martin) Davis. He graduated from Oswego High School (Oswego, IL) in 1970. In 1973 he joined the U.S. Navy and was a Nuclear Stores Clerk (SK2) and achieved the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class. He served meritoriously and received several commendations, most notably for his service during the evacuation of Saigon while he was stationed on the USS Midway during the Vietnam War. After the Navy, Mike settled in on obtaining his college degree and decided on a career in Accounting. He ultimately attended Illinois State University and achieved his B.S. in Accounting in 1979 and later became a CPA. Mike was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a dedicated grandfather to his family. He loved his parents and siblings more than he could often express. He loved baseball and his favorite team was always the New York Yankees, though he always cheered on the Rockies as well if they were not playing his Yankees (of course). Throughout the years, he enjoyed bowling, skiing, going to the movies, playing board and card games, attending baseball games, and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a great man who served his country, supported his family, and was always there for a late-night chat when needed. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 at 10:00AM CST at Beck Funeral Home in Pflugerville, TX.