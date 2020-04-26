|
MCGOVERN, Mitchell Timothy Drewes (1964-2020) Mitchell McGovern recently died peacefully in his sleep. Gone too soon, Mitchell will be remembered as a successful professional, but more importantly as a true friend, a trusted mentor, and a generous spirit. Some of his greatest passions included travel, food, family, and friends. He inherited a thirst for globetrotting from his Australian-born parents, venturing at an early age to unusual destinations like Algeria and Turkey. Nothing pleased Mitchell more than preparing and sharing a good meal with great friends, his cuisine often inspired by cultural traditions encountered during his travels. Mitchell loved to share his knowledge with others, whether teaching his nephews the art of the perfect homemade Caesar salad dressing or sharing wisdom with aspiring entrepreneurs. He exuded confidence and was a gifted conversationalist, finding joy in forging meaningful connections, and comfortable talking with anyone at any time with equal respect for all. Mitchell was on a first-name basis with titans of industry, but also with kitchen crews and waitstaff at bars and restaurants around the world. Mitchell was born in Vancouver, British Columbia in August 1964, and grew up in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. Mitchell graduated from Woodcrest High School where he met Virginia (Ginger) Maney, who would be his partner for the next 30 years, during which time they travelled to Australia to adopt their goddaughter Ingrid at the age of 11. After Mitchell purchased his first home in Los Angeles, he transformed a derelict alley behind the house into a garden oasis that became a neighborhood gathering space. He also turned his garage into a candle-making, mead-brewing workshop from which he created artistic beeswax candles and delicious honey meads that he shared generously. Mitchell also developed a love for sailing and spent many weekends cruising the local shoreline. In a move that would launch a 35-year career, Mitchell landed a job at Treasury Services Corporation in 1985. Starting literally in the mailroom, Mitchell rose quickly, becoming an integral part of the company's success. When TSC was acquired by Oracle in 1997, Mitchell didn't flinch when asked to deliver a pitch to new leadership to continue in his position as a senior IT professionalin fact, he negotiated the transition of his entire team into comparable positions at Oracle. In Los Angeles and later in the Silicon Valley, Mitchell thrived at Oracle, attaining the position of VP of Global IT Operations. He traveled the world in this role, overseeing hundreds of employees and growing the company's footprint. In 2004, as data centers were emerging as an important part of the IT marketplace, Mitchell was hand-picked by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison to oversee construction of a global, state-of-the-art center in Austin. Mitchell's move to Austin was fortuitous, as he would call this eclectic, progressive city home for the rest of his life. In 2006, following the launch of Oracle's data center, Mitchell was recruited by Dell Services to manage a similar project. Eventually on a first-name basis with Michael Dell (as he was with Larry Ellison), Mitchell spent 7 years with the company, serving in myriad high-profile roles. Mitchell's prowess in the tech world opened many doors, but he remained eternally humble, celebrating and fostering others' success, while always modest about his own. Following his departure from Dell, Mitchell pursued several interesting ventures, including forming his own IT company MTM IT Advisory Group LLC which later co-sponsored the formation of the Stratamation Advisory Consortium, of which he became a managing partner. A milestone project with Stratamation involved the construction and systemization of a 1.2-million-square-foot aerospace manufacturing facility used for head-of-state and VVIP aircraft. He also assisted Goodwill of Central Texas in creating a strategic roadmap for upgrading its technology infrastructure and became so committed to the effort that he joined the organization to oversee the plan's implementation. Mitchell was woven into the fabric of the local social scene in Austin, a constant presence at his favorite haunts. He was particularly proud of his recent partnership with The Cavalier, and loved promoting their weekend events, like the raucous Sunday Drag Brunch. Mitchell was a gifted "teller of the untold story" and strived to shed light on lesser known parts of history. Mitchell was passionately committed to several organizations in Austin, including the Downtown Austin Neighborhood Association (DANA), where he served as President and in 2014 received the David Weaver Memorial Award for Service to Downtown, recognizing his dedication to the community and quality of life downtown. Mitchell was also involved with several other local non-profits, including Friends of Wooldridge Square, Shoal Creek Conservancy, Pease Park Conservancy, and the Austin History Center Association. Mitchell took pride in his hometown and worked to ensure that the rush to develop its downtown he often remarked Austin had more construction cranes per capita than anywhere in the world was balanced with preservation of its history. For example, in 2018, Mitchell spearheaded an effort with the Texas Historical Commission to recognize the Wood Street Settlement at Shoal Creek as a significant part of Texas history an Official Texas Historical Marker was erected at the site and serves as a lasting tribute to this important part of local history. As news of his passing spread, colleague and friend Russ Finney commented that "A city is more than buildings and streets; it becomes defined by its leaders and personalities with the passing of Mitchell, Austin has lost one of its most beloved friends." Mitchell passed away while practicing social distancing and sheltering in place in his condo, which he affectionately referred to as the Skypad. Mitchell was preceded in death earlier this year by his father Bernard Timothy McGovern. He is survived by his mother Fay McGovern, ex-wife Ginger Maney, daughter Ingrid McGovern, sister and brother-in-law Andrea and Doug McFarling, nephews Drewes and Kellmer McFarling, and countless friends around the world. If Mitchell were able to script his farewell tour, it would involve spectacular food, festive cocktails, and much merriment. Unfortunately, due to the current global pandemic, this celebration will have to waitin the meantime, his family hopes to connect with Mitchell's friends, near and far. Please reach out and share your fondest memories!
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020