DEKAY, Michelle Rae Michelle Rae DeKay, 53, of Austin, Texas passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home. She was born in New Braunfels, Texas in 1966. Michelle loved life. She wanted the best for her loved ones, the world and herself. She counted her blessings and consistently acknowledged what and who she was grateful for. She wanted the world to be better and she wanted to be her best for the world. She is survived by her daughter, Tayler Cohen and fiancé Mark Weyandt of Dallas, TX; mother, Barbara Dudley Hunt of Austin, father, Bradford Hunt and his partner Glenda of Austin; and; biological father, Nick Luciano of Memphis, TN; brother, Bradford Hunt and wife Linda; their children, Bradford and Mckenna; and brother, Matthew Hunt. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to a gofundme account established in her name.



