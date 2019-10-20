|
MANOS, Mickey Nick Mickey Nick Manos, affectionately known as Pop, Grandad and Uncle Mickey, age 86 passed away on October 10, 2019. The oldest of three children, he was born in Austin on January 14, 1933 and lived the majority of his life in his lifetime home at 706 Meriden Lane (which he charmingly referred to as "706"). Mickey attended Matthews Elementary, Allan Jr. School, Austin High and The University of Texas at Austin. Cooking was his passion and birthright that began in his early years at the family's Market Café located at 6th Street and IH 35 and continued throughout his life. Mickey had fond memories of refining his culinary skills at Scottish Rite Dormitory, Red Ox Inn (Midland), Lost Pines Resort (Bastrop) and Westminster Manor. He was a lifelong student of the culinary arts having amassed over 500 cookbooks in his collection that he kindly donated to Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin. Mickey followed in his father's footsteps and was an avid sports fan. in particular, University of Texas Football fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike Manos Sr. and Violet Thomason Manos. Immediate family left to honor and remember him are his daughter, Melissa Foles and husband Larry; son, Brad Manos and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Nick Foles and wife Tori, Austyn Manos, Lacey Foles and husband Antione, Dylan Manos and Katie Foles; four great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Bentley, Lily and Braxton. Other family members include his brother, Mike Manos Jr. and wife Gloria; sister, Athena Shawell; nephews, Mike Manos III and Shannon Shawell; and grandniece, Sophia Manos. Mickey, Pop, Grandad, Uncle Mickey will be missed and remembered for his jovial and gentle ways that endeared him to many. A Graveside service will be held on November 8th at 10:30am at Oakwood Annex Cemetery, 1601 Comal Street, Austin, TX 78702. The family would like to thank Brookdale Spicewood Springs Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing and Hospice Care for the attentive and loving community they provided during his last years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trail Foundation (www.thetrailfoundation.org), Brookdale Hospice (3636 Executive Center Drive Suite 210 Austin TX 78731) or Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (6020-B Dillard Circle Austin TX 78752). Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019