|
|
INKS, Mickie Jean Riley Mickie Jean Riley Inks, known as "Tiki" to friends and family, aged 89, passed away October 3, 2019 in Gatesville, Texas. Mickie was born in Roscoe, Texas on January 1, 1930, to James Vance Riley (Vance) and Adabelle Williams Riley (Ada). She attended elementary through high school in Winters, Texas. When her parents sold the family cattle / sheep ranch and moved to Austin, Texas in June, 1945, she completed her education at Austin High school and graduated in 1947. She earned a BA in Home Economics with a permanent teaching certification from the University of Texas in 1951. During college, she met the man who was to become the love of her life and husband of 61 years - Floyd B. "Chuck" Inks, Jr. (1925-2011) - on Friday the 13th, on blind date to a party at the Zilker Boy Scout Hut. In that memory, they celebrated their 50th anniversary at the same place, now known as the Zilker Club House. Chuck's career took them to the four corners of the world and Mickie was always by his side supporting him. His career with Gulf Oil took them to Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and later Nigeria, where he retired at age 44 (Mickie was only 39) as vice president of drilling. Bored with retirement, she spent her time keeping Chuck "organized." Her organizational skills were without equal whether it involved overseas moves, entertaining guests, or keeping a husband out of mischief! The world met this west Texas dynamo in force when Chuck returned to work in 1969. Over the next 16 years, Chuck's career led them to Indonesia, South East Asia, Sri Lanka, Libya, Bolivia, and Peru. They retired for the last time to Austin in 1984 to be near their children and grandchildren, and to manage real estate investments. She will always be remembered for her love of shopping, not buying, just shopping and was known to drive from Austin to San Marcos to save $0.25 on a sale. Most of all she will be remembered for her love and never-ending support of her husband, family, and many friends. Mickie received her Amateur Radio License, K5IOJ, in 1957 to share her husband's hobby and was an active operator her entire life. She was a life member of the American Radio Relay League and held licenses in each of the countries that she lived during her husband's career; 5N2ABI (Nigeria), YB0ABD (Indonesia), 4S7FI (Sri Lanka), K5IOJ/CP6 (Bolivia), and OA4AS (Peru). She was an active volunteer in emergency communication with the Austin Emergency Operations Center, SkyWarn, NOAA emergency weather spotter, Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES), State of Texas Radio Amateur Emergency Service (RACES), and Military Amateur Radio System (MARS), passing emergency health and welfare traffic during dozens of natural disasters and storms. Until recent years, Mickie was also an active member of the Austin Amateur Radio Club and the Austin Repeater Organization. All three of Mickie's children were licensed amateur radio operators and the radio communication allowed for regular contact with the offspring no matter where she or Chuck or the children lived. She also served as a volunteer for St. David's Next to New shop for many years. Survivors include her three children: Robert M. "Bob/Cotton" Inks and wife, Mary of Democrat, TX; Floyd B. "Boo" Inks, III and wife, Georgene of Lamkin, TX; Jeanna Inks Black and husband, Bruce of Hamilton, TX. Grandchildren: Robin Inks, Riley Inks and wife, Li Qin, Aaron Smith, Thomas Inks, and Adam Bartling and wife, Paige. Great Granddaughter: Hope Inks, and sister Sarah Riley Bryce and husband Bill, along with numerous extended family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister Margaret Riley Hooks. Graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery November 23, 2019 at 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mickie's honor to the Salvation Army or the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 17, 2019