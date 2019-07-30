|
|
DAYWOOD JR., Mike 75, of Cedar Creek, Texas went home to be with our Heavenly Father July 26, 2019. He was born on August 21, 1943 in Austin, Texas to Mike and Ilene Daywood, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jarvis Samuel Daywood. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Georgia Charlier Daywood; two children, Vienna Daywood O'Mahoney and Austin Daywood; two grandchildren, America Clendennen and Ileah O'Mahoney and two great-grandchildren, Melody O'Mahoney and Joseph Lowe. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Martin Church Cemetery in Neiderwald, Texas. Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas 78644. Obituary and guest book online at www.eedsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 30, 2019