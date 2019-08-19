|
JIMENEZ, Mike (TSGT U.S. Air Force Ret.) Our Beloved Mike Jimenez (TSGT U.S. Air Force Ret.), age 85, of Austin, Texas, was called by our Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Mike was born on September 30, 1933 in Temple, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Cruz Jimenez, Sr. He was employed by Temple Hardware and Plumbing Co. when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and received basic training at Lackland AFB Texas. After basic training, he was sent to Sheppard AFB Texas for B-29 Bomber School and to Amarillo AFB Texas for Jet Aircraft School. Approximately half of his Air Force career was with the Tactical Air Lift Command's C-130 Hercules Aircraft and through a course of many temporary duties (TDY's) he traveled to many places. He was a Proud Veteran of the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Deciding to retire from the Air Force, he and his family transferred from England to Texas and took up permanent residence in Austin. He started a second career with the U.S. Postal Service and after 25 years, he retired once more. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 35 years, Guadalupe Esparza Jimenez; his parents, Cruz Jimenez and Guadalupe Castillo; and brother Timio Jimenez. He is survived by his children: Rachel (Kevin) McMinn, Mike (Cathy) Jimenez Jr., and Joe (Sylvia) Jimenez; siblings: Jose Jimenez, Juanita Cruz, Guillermo Jimenez, Cruz Jimenez, Vicente Jimenez, Anita Battle, Silveria Cuevas, and Aurelia Flores; grandchildren David (Alma) Chalambaga and Michael Chalambaga; great grandchildren: Alyssa, Alexis, and Jacqueline Chalambaga; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Committal Services will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with Full Air Force Honors. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 19, 2019