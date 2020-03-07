|
|
Montgomery, Robert Michael (Mike) Robert Michael (Mike) Montgomery, 56, passed away on February 14, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Mike was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Gerald and Carole Marie Montgomery on July 8, 1963. After his family moved to Texas, Mike attended Nottingham Elementary School in Houston and enjoyed playing both baseball and football as a boy excelling in both sports. Mike played safety on his elementary Nottingham Jets football team which won the 1971 Scholarship Bowl, and at age 9 in June 1972 Mike was a local winner in the Official Major League Pitch, Hit and Throw Competition in Houston Texas. He attended Stratford Highschool in Houston where he enjoyed playing Euphonium and marching with his High School Marching band. After graduating High School Mike attended the University of Texas at Austin majoring in business. While studying at UT Austin he became an active member of the Academic Business Fraternity Delta Sigma Pi, where he met many friends with whom he maintained lifelong friendships. Mike graduated with a Marketing degree from University of Texas Business School in May 1986. It was just a few years later he met his beloved wife Raechelle. Both were neighbors at The Sterling Village apartments in Austin and joked that they believed their cats had met long before they did! They met in the summer of 1988 and enjoyed biking together, going to movies and watching the 1988 Summer Olympics. Mike and Raechelle wed on October 27th, 1990 at the home of her parents George and Sandra Ramsay. As Mike was employed at that time by Artcarved Bridal in Austin and Raechelle was working at UT MD Anderson Cancer Research Center in Smithville, they decided to make Bastrop their home. Following his employment at Artcarved Bridal, Mike worked for many years as a buyer for Advanced Micro Devices in Austin, then later accepted a position with Business and Financial Services at UT Austin. With their home located near Lake Bastrop South Shore, Mike and Raechelle enjoyed many more outdoor activities including: gardening, birdwatching, waterskiing and boating out on Lake Bastrop. On February 27th 1996 Mike and Raechelle were blessed with the birth of their son Trenton Montgomery. Mike was an ecstatic at the birth of his son and proved to be the most wonderful loving father. He was involved with Trent in scouts, soccer, building treehouses and rope bridges, playing extremely competitive badminton matches, playing basketball, doing elaborate trampoline hoopster antics, water skiing, and spent countless hours playing catch and enjoying watching years of football together. Mike and Raechelle continued to share interests as well. Both were active members of the Bastrop Community Orchestra and along with their son attended Bastrop Christian Church. In addition to his musical talents, Mike was an incredible landscape and water garden designer and he designed, built and maintained several water features, goldfish ponds, and a lovely raised stone patio where he and Raechelle spent many hours together. Mike was kind, thoughtful, fun loving and had a tremendous since of humor. Those who spent time with him were privy to his numerous amusing parodies of popular songs. Although Mike had left Kansas City as a young boy, he maintained his loyalty and love for the Kansas City Chiefs. He had made a recent visit to Kansas City to visit his mother, who was in the final stages of her life. While there he was happy to visit Arrowhead Stadium and attend a KC Blues session at BB's Backyard Lawn and BBQ a well-known popular local Chiefs fans celebratory hangout. While there, Mike made the request for the band to play the song Kansas City, and on mic expressed that one of his happiest childhood memories he shared with his family after moving to Texas was watching the KC Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings , and that he was especially thrilled to see them win another one 50 years later! Mike was preceded in death by his older sister Sheri, and his mother Carole Munoz passed on February 19,2020 just five days after Mike. He is survived by his wife Raechelle, son Trent, father Gerald (Jerry) Montgomery and his wife Peggy, stepfather Louis Munoz, brother Bret Montgomery and wife Tina Montgomery, nephews: George and Jack Ramsay and Chase Kane. A memorial service in celebration of Mike's life was held on Saturday February 29 at 11:00 am at Bastrop Christian Church 1106 Church Street Bastrop Texas 78602. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Bastrop Christian Church 1106 Church Street Bastrop Texas 78602, Bastrop Community Chorus and Orchestra 1109 Main Street Bastrop, Texas 78602 and Bastrop Cats Anonymous TNR Society on Facebook.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 7, 2020