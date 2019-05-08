BRAVE, Mildred On April 30th, 2019 Mildred "Sunny" Brave (Arlington) of Miles City, Montana, went to be beside our Lord Jesus Christ while surrounded by her loved ones at her residence in Leander Texas. Born on March 27, 1947, Sunny always loved life and the people who were in it. She was an artist, teacher and life long student of all things. She saw beauty in everything around her and was always enthusiastic to share this with her family and friends. She dedicated her life to teaching others, be it Spanish, ESL, or about some obscure fact. She was a lover of all animals and over her lifetime had nursed and cared for many. She was a loving mother of 3 children, Brandon Brave, James Brave and Meghan Brave. She was a loving grandmother of 2 girls, Brittanie Brave and Alexandra Brave, who she loved dearly. She is proceeded in death by her son Brandon Brave, her former husband Bradley Brave, her mother Margaret Dyer, and her father Oliver Arlington Sr. She leaves behind her son, James Brave; daughter Meghan Brave; granddaughters Alexandra and Brittanie Brave, sister Katherine Bishop and brother Oliver Arlington Jr. along with many extended family members and friends. As she was not fond of funerals and memorial services, she would love if you took time to hug your loved ones, your pets and your friends to let them know that you love them. She always said that she wanted to receive flowers while she was alive, not when she was already gone as she would be in God's kingdom, where the flowers are endless, and the peace eternal. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary