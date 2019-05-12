WALSTON, Mildred Hamilton Mildred Hamilton Walston, age 96, passed away on Sunday the 5th of May, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Born in Austin in 1922, Mildred graduated from Austin High School and went on to work at Lammes Candies in 1941. She worked at Lammes for over 75 years and considered them a second family. She was married to Ernest Walston in June of 1955 until his death in 2006. She leaves her daughter Martha Vackar and her spouse Walter Vackar; her son William Walston and his spouse Susan Walston; her sister Melba Lauderdale; nieces, nephews and extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mildred loved candy, socializing and spending time with her family. She was a devout Christian, beloved mother and friend. She will be greatly missed. The family wants to express their sincere appreciation for the loving comfort and care given by Morning Glory Residential Living and Home Health, Ariel Goward and Linda Galloway of Senior Services and Veronica Arispe of Senior Minded Homecare. Family, friends and others whose lives she touched are invited to a memorial service and reception on Wednesday, May 15th at 11:00 am at St. Martin's Lutheran Church at 606 West 15th Street. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman from May 12 to May 13, 2019