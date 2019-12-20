Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
(512) 892-1172
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Andersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred irene Andersen


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred irene Andersen Obituary
ANDERSEN, Mildred Irene Mildred Irene Metz Andersen was born September 25, 1925 and passed away December 13, 2019 at age 94. Millie was born in Portland Oregon, to John Metz and Marie Schellenberger Metz. Millie grew up in Edmonton, Alberta Canada and was the oldest of four girls. Her mother was a seamstress and her father was a baker who later worked in the dry cleaning business. Millie met her future husband, Paul Andersen from Redfield, South Dakota, prior to WWII. After he was liberated as a POW, the couple married on July 1, 1946 at Turner Field in Albany, Georgia. As a career military family, they traveled to many interesting places. The couple had three children, Paula, Theresa and Michael. Millie was active as a career officer's wife. She joined the Officer's Wives Club and helped with functions and charity events. She was a stay at home mom, raising her children. After Paul retired from the Air Force in 1970, the family moved to Austin Texas. Millie took over management of the local pool for their new neighborhood, a position she held for many years. Millie was preceded in death by her husband Paul, and is survived by her children, Paula Bender of College Station, Theresa Andersen and husband Jim Boden of Austin, Michael Andersen and wife Blanca Andersen of San Antonio, and two grandchildren Kelly Bender and Jeffrey Bender. Funeral services will be held at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home on William Cannon Dr. in Austin. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Millie's name to the Air Force Widow's Fund of the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and care givers at Legacy Oaks of Lakeway Assisted Living and Memory Care, especially to Tasha for her outstanding loving care. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Saturday, December 21, starting at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home. The service will begin in Cook-Walden's chapel at 3:00 p.m. and will be followed by a reception in the event room. The interment is scheduled for Monday, December 23, at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now