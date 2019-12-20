|
ANDERSEN, Mildred Irene Mildred Irene Metz Andersen was born September 25, 1925 and passed away December 13, 2019 at age 94. Millie was born in Portland Oregon, to John Metz and Marie Schellenberger Metz. Millie grew up in Edmonton, Alberta Canada and was the oldest of four girls. Her mother was a seamstress and her father was a baker who later worked in the dry cleaning business. Millie met her future husband, Paul Andersen from Redfield, South Dakota, prior to WWII. After he was liberated as a POW, the couple married on July 1, 1946 at Turner Field in Albany, Georgia. As a career military family, they traveled to many interesting places. The couple had three children, Paula, Theresa and Michael. Millie was active as a career officer's wife. She joined the Officer's Wives Club and helped with functions and charity events. She was a stay at home mom, raising her children. After Paul retired from the Air Force in 1970, the family moved to Austin Texas. Millie took over management of the local pool for their new neighborhood, a position she held for many years. Millie was preceded in death by her husband Paul, and is survived by her children, Paula Bender of College Station, Theresa Andersen and husband Jim Boden of Austin, Michael Andersen and wife Blanca Andersen of San Antonio, and two grandchildren Kelly Bender and Jeffrey Bender. Funeral services will be held at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home on William Cannon Dr. in Austin. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Millie's name to the Air Force Widow's Fund of the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and care givers at Legacy Oaks of Lakeway Assisted Living and Memory Care, especially to Tasha for her outstanding loving care. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Saturday, December 21, starting at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home. The service will begin in Cook-Walden's chapel at 3:00 p.m. and will be followed by a reception in the event room. The interment is scheduled for Monday, December 23, at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 20, 2019