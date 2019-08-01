|
|
KARCHER, Mildred Mildred Karcher, 91, died July 24, 2019 in Brenham. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, with Pastors Matthew Jacobs and William Holzer officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Lea Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Oaks Chapel. Mildred was born October 17, 1927 in the Wiedeville community to Otto and Wilhelmina (Minnie) Spiering Feusse. Baptism occurred at home on November 20, 1927 by Rev. Wm. Seidel, pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wiedeville. She attended school in the Prairie Hill community before moving on to Brenham High School in Brenham, graduating in 1945. A marriage of 59 years began on November 9, 1947. Clarence and Mildred were wed at Grace Lutheran Church by his father, Rev. Ludwig Karcher. A life of 55 years was spent in Smithville, Texas where Mildred was active at Grace Lutheran Church serving the Lord in many capacities. Mildred was also very active in the community of Smithville, serving on the Jamboree Committee, Garden Club, United Daughters of the Confederacy and multliple civic organizations. After moving to Brenham, she became a member of Grace Lutheran Afternoon Circle. Mildred loving playing card games, especially bridge, and dominoes. She also had an affection for Texas A&M. She enjoyed watching football and basketball and her spirit often got rowdy. A lifelong Lutheran, Mildred attended Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wiedeville as a young child. On October 21, 1934, Mildred and her parents were among those who were present at the first service of Grace Lutheran Church at the Sehlke home in Brenham, Tx. She was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church on Palm Sunday, March 29, 1942 by Rev. T. H. Graalmann. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Karcher; parents, Otto and Minnie Feusse; her in-laws Rev. Ludwig and Gertrude Karcher, and sister-in-law Gevonne Karcher Knippa. Surviving and mourning her loss are daughters and sons-in-law Linda and David Nagy, Connie ande Ben Newcomb; grandchildren: Michael and Amy Nagy, Heidi and Jonathon Parker, Kelly and Scott Newsome, and Lindsey and Brian Hunnicutt; great-grandchildren Cameron Nagy, Reese and Quinn Parker, Lauren Anne and Samuel Newsome, Dylan and Gavyn Hunnicutt, and sister-in-law, Virginia Karcher Becker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be addressed to Grace Lutheran Church, 1212 W. Jefferson St., Brenham, Tx 77833; Compassionate Care Hospice, 540 W. Main, Bellville, Tx. 77418, or Schulz Ranch Partnerships, 1480 Copper Canyon Road, Argyle, Tx. 76226. Funeral arrangements for Mildred Karcher are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 1, 2019