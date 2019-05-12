Mildred Magdalene Odessa Matthews Scheumack July 23, 1926 April 20, 2019 Mother's Day in Heaven! You're in a better place. You've finished the course. You have won your race. Though we were left behind, it's only for a while before we're reunited and we can see your smile. We miss the Sunday dinners, and hearing your laughter, the fantastic food you made, and the dessert for after. You sewed YARDS of fabric, at each special occasion, and even just for fun with very little persuasion. There are too many memories for me to spell out. Giving of yourself is what your life was about. We were blessed to have you, and mere words cannot say how much we love you and miss you these days. Cook Walden Capital Parks handled the service. To view the obituary, visit their website. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary