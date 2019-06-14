SOWADA, Mildred Mildred "Mickey" Sowada passed away on June 12, 2019 at her home in Buda, Texas. Mickey, as she was known, was born on January 29, 1925 in Tuleta, Texas, to Paul and Edith Sammons. Mickey lived in various towns in Texas growing up because of the work of her Father. Corpus Christi was where she called home but graduated from McAllen High School in 1943. While in Corpus Christi she met the love of her life, Eugene D. Sowada "Gene" who was stationed at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi. In June of 1944 she traveled by train across the country where Mickey and Gene were married in Astoria, Oregon where he was stationed. After the war, though they had lived in various cities up and down the California coast, they ultimately made their home in Corpus Christi, Texas. After Gene's retirement, they retired to Buda, Texas. Mickey is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Sowada, and three children, Edith Lynette (1949); Eugene Sowada Jr. (1963) and Patricia Sowada Wiley (1994). She is survived by her eight children, Col. Danny "Stump" Sowada and wife Nancy, Mary Jeanne Medlock and husband Neal; Milton Sowada and wife Elaine; Rebecca Motal and husband Lee; Lt. Col. Paul Sowada and wife, Brenda; Dr. Margaret Sowada Listi, and husband Dr. Sam Listi; daughter, Susanne Sowada Cadena; and Elizabeth Boswell and husband David. Mickey also is survived by her adoring 20 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 6 great, great grandchildren. After her husband passed away in 1992, Mickey spent many hours helping her family. She was an accomplished quilter and made many beautiful quilts, decorative bowls and pillows. She was an excellent seamstress and made certain that her 6 daughters had new dresses for special occasions. She made several bridal gowns for daughters and bridesmaids dresses as well. Her last efforts at sewing were making prayer blankets for the St. Austin's Prayer Blanket Ministry, where she was a member of that parish. Mickey lived a full life, gave her all to her children and grandchildren and absolutely adored her great grandchildren. She will be missed but joins Gene and her three children in Heaven. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas. A Mass for Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 15th, at St. Austin's Catholic Church at 2026 Guadalupe St., Austin, TX. The interment will be at Onion Creek Memorial Park, 11610 Chapel Lane, Austin, TX. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary