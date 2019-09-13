|
SPEARS, Mildred Lucille Arnold Mildred L. (Arnold) Spears, 95 of Austin, passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2019. The Family will be accepting guests at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM following the Visitation & Reception. Interment will follow at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park. Born September 17, 1923 in San Antonio TX. She went to Southwestern University in Georgetown TX and graduated in three years with a Degree in Business. She moved back to San Antonio and met the Love of her Life, Sam W Spears. They had a wonderful marriage that lasted for 68 years till Sam preceded her in death in 2018. She was active in her church, loved to play the Piano, crocheted afghans for everyone in the Family, she was an avid reader and an expert at Crossword Puzzles. She is survived by Kathy Clayton, daughter and Jerry Clayton, son-in-law; Sam Spears, son and Cindy Spears, daughter-in-law; Rick Spears, son and Debbie Spears, daughter-in-law. When Mildred retired, she had a new job, Spoiling the Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren! They took trips through the Hill Country and to Rockport every Summer. She cooked special treats, read to them and made afghans with yarn they picked out. Grandsons Jonathan Spears and Melissa Combs, Justin and Nicole Spears. Granddaughters Kelly and Jordan Fowlkes and Emily and Taylor Polson. Great Grandsons Jackson Fowlkes, Oliver Spears, Tucker and Trace Polson. Great Granddaughter Josie Fowlkes. We want to Thank the Lavender Springs Assisted Living, Magnolia Hospice, Janie Green, Adriana Jara and Alicia Sabo for the Love and Care they gave Mildred. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army or to the . Arrangements are under the care of Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 13, 2019