WILLIAMS, Mildred "Millie" Mildred "Millie" Williams, 95, of Briggs, Texas passed away on March 27, 2020 at her residence, Brookdale Senior Living, Georgetown, Texas. Due to the current times, a private graveside service will be held with Millie's family in attendance to honor her memory at Watson Cemetery. Millie was born to Fred and Nora Juby on January 26, 1925 at their home in the Briggs community. Millie graduated from Briggs schools as salutatorian. She then attended business school in Austin until she married the love of her life, J. W. Williams on August 19, 1942. J.W. went into the United States Army immediately after they married. She worked for the phone company in several towns, following J.W. wherever he was stationed. They had a son, David in 1945 and later a daughter, Carolyn in 1948. They were proud supporters of David and Carolyn and attended every activity they were involved in. Millie was Deputy County Clerk in Burnet from 1965-1979. She was elected Burnet County Clerk in 1979, where she served until 1991. She was active in the Burnet and Briggs Community working with the Redbud Oakalla Extension Homemakers, Burnet Historical Commission as a board member, Women's Forum Planning Commission, Hill Country Democratic Organization, Burnet County Fair and Rodeo Association, American Legion Auxiliary Unit #02577, Member of the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, and the Briggs Community Center. Millie is preceded in death by her husband J.W., her parents Fred and Nora, her sisters, Margaret and Evelyn; and her brother, Frederick. She was all preceded by her son, David Williams; grandson, Heath Graf and great granddaughter, Meagan Wood. She was the beloved mother of Carolyn Graf and husband, Tony; and mother-in-law to Susan Williams. She was Memaw to grandchildren, Brian Wood (Shelly), Tracey Pickens (Gene), Brian Williams (Donica), Christy Smith (Donnie), Mindy Martin (Bobby) and Deanna Bierens (Michael); great grandchildren, Collin, Emily, Kaylee, Chad, Chelsea, Tyler, Justin, Derek, Dillon, Kalli, Kassi, Blakeley, Raegan, Kourtney, Chase, and Walker. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 22520 FM 963 Lampasas, TX 76550, Watson Cemetery Association at the same address or St. John's Lutheran Church, 17701 Cameron Rd Pflugerville, TX 78660. Arrangements under the care of Jenkins Funeral Home, formerly, Edgar Funeral Home, Burnet, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2020