RUDOLPH, Milena Milena Marie Rudolph, born January 30, 1965 in Bitburg, Germany, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Milena, the daughter of Paul G. Rudolph and Shirley M. Rudolph, moved often in grade school; however, her longest stint was in Venezuela, which she considered home while growing up. She received her high school degree from George School, in Newtown, PA, attended Gustavus Adolphus and received her BA from Florida Southern College. After college, Milena set roots in Miami, Florida until 2002 when she moved to Austin and began working with Novartis/Alcon Vision Care. Milena had a gift for friendship, forming long-lasting connections with colleagues, clients, and friends from the various stages of her life. With these friends Milena enjoyed playing tennis, the theater, exploring new restaurants, and traveling. Her open heart also extended to animals, especially her dogs, which she considered her children. Milena is survived by her parents, Paul and Shirley Rudolph, sister Paulette Gibbins, brother-in-law Douglas Gibbins, nieces Ashley, Natasha, and Veronica, and nephew Douglas, Jr. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 1:30pm at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 5226 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Austin Parks Foundation, Austin Pets Alive, or Florida State Parks Foundation.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 4, 2020