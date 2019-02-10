DOUGLAS, Midred Williams "Millie" Mildred "Millie" Williams Douglas, 93, passed away with grace and dignity on January 31, 2019. Born on June 22, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois to Phillip and Evelyn Williams. Millie is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Dr. John Evans Douglas. Mildred graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1946 and the University of Texas in Austin graduating with a Masters of Arts degree in Educational Psychology in 1968. Millie developed several compelling interests that would continue through her life: a love of learning, a passion for reading, a lifelong interest in sailing and traveling which often led to appreciating and often studying the various cultures she encountered. After her marriage to John Douglas, a Navy medical officer in 1946, they moved to Austin, Texas where John established his medical practice and they began their family. Millie was very involved in her community: working tirelessly on issues relating to environmental impact, issues involving mental health in the community and career counseling for women. During this time and in her many capacities, Millie remained very active in numerous organizations, both professional and civic including: being a founding member of UT LAMP (Learning activities for mature people) in 1989 and then eventually the chair in 1998-1999, Austin Area Phi Beta Kappa Association, Rotary International, University Chapter, Austin Friendship Force international exchange, Theta Sigma Phi, We Care Austin division of environmental issues, past President of Jung Society of Austin, member of the UT International Hospitality Committee, Town and Gown . Millie was active in Democratic politics and organizations and enjoyed actively working to support causes she was passionate about. Millie will always be remembered for her innate ability to reach out to others and maintain friendships easily. She was always generous with her time and attention and will be forever admired and missed by so many who sought her calm, caring and insightful counsel. Millie is survived by her daughter Pamela, her son Keith, daughter-in-law Nancy, and her granddaughter Katie, whom she adored, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Millie is also preceded in death by her longtime companion Professor Forest Hill who passed away in 2017. During their time together, Millie and Forest delighted in sharing many travels and intellectual pursuits as well as many memorable shared family occasions. The family wishes to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Millie's personal caregivers Mozell Swist and Margie Ford for their constant care, support and love. As well as the skilled nursing staff at Westminster Manor and Austin Hospice. A celebration of Millie's long active and full life will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Tarrytown United Methodist Church 2601 Exposition Blvd., in Austin at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow at the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. Then interment will be at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery at 2800 Hancock Drive following the reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Hogg Foundation for Mental Health, 3001 Lake Austin Blvd. Austin Texas 78703. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary