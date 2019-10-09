|
|
REIMERS, Milton Leon On Saturday October 5, 2019, Milton Leon Reimers, loving husband and father of 3, passed away at the age of 82. Milton was born January 12, 1937 in Dripping Springs, Texas to Willie and Millie Reimers. Milton was raised on the Reimers Ranch in western Travis County. Milton graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1958 with a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture. On January 21, 1959 he married Joy Yvonne Willie and they had 3 children; 2 daughters, Lorinda and Dianne and a son, Randy. Milton worked for Texas Wildlife Damage Management Service at Texas A&M for 20 years. Milton Reimers meant so much to so many. He loved ranching, hunting, fishing, riding around his ranch in his buggy and being on his tractor. Milton and his wife, Joy, ran Reimers Ranch on Hamilton Pool Road for over 50 years, as a cattle, sheep and goat ranch. But the ranch is best known for its fishing, rock climbing and mountain bike trails. Milton and Joy sold a large portion of the Ranch to Travis County in 2005 and the Travis County Milton Reimers Ranch Park was created. It is the largest park in Travis County. Milton served on the Dripping Springs Independent School District board for twelve years. He served on the Board of Directors for the Hill Country Senior Center for many years. He also served as a deacon at Fitzhugh Baptist Church for many years as well. Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Willie (Bill) Reimers and Millie Reimers. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Joy Reimers, daughter, Lorinda Preslar and her husband Roy Preslar, daughter, Dianne Simon, and her husband Danny Simon, son, Randy Reimers, grandchildren, Jennifer Bland, Christin True and husband Danny True, Danielle Watson, Ryan Watson and step grandchildren, Brittany Polasek and her husband Zac Polasek, and Jackson Simon, great- grandchildren Ellie Babb, James Babb, Colton McDaniel, Cooper True, Raegan True, and step great- granddaughter Zoey Polasek. Visitation will be on Friday evening, October 11th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Harrell Funeral Home, 100 Heritage Drive, Austin, TX 78737. Funeral and graveside service will be on Saturday, October 12th at 10:00 am at Fitzhugh Baptist Church and Cemetery, 11607 Crumley Ranch Road, Austin, Texas 78736. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hill Country Senior Center at P.O. Box 160, Dripping Springs, Texas 78620. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 9, 2019