MARTINETS, Milton "What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal." -Albert Pike Milton 'Butch' Martinets age 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born April 29, 1948 to Milton Martinets, Sr. and Albina Frances Fojt in Taylor, Texas and was the eldest of their nine children. The magnitude of this loss is truly immeasurable and he will be greatly missed by his wonderful family and work family alike. He leaves behind Ignacia 'Nancy' Martinets and Peggy J. Zamarripa whose steadfast love, devotion and appreciation for him cannot easily be expressed with words alone. His legacy includes two loving children, Marnie and Shane, two adoring grandkids, Braedon Orion Martinets and Jibril Martin Beirouch and moreover, a legacy of compassion and loyalty which is represented by and large through the lives of countless others who he mentored, befriended, worked alongside and simply loved. He was an extremely hard worker whose work ethic was cultivated out of necessity from a very early age. He began his career in the restaurant industry at Hill's Cafe in Austin, where he honed his skills before launching an amazing career as proprietor of Dart Bowl Cafe for nearly 50 years. Always a planner, he was logic and fact oriented, and yet always had time for a good joke, an interesting story, and kind words for all of his patrons. He firmly believed that his success was intrinsically linked to his steadfast insistence to the basics... good food, consistency, fair prices and unwavering customer appreciation. He was very well respected and loved immensely. His heart was huge... a deep reservoir of love for his fellow human. He often shared his experiences and opinions emphatically with only the sincerest desire to help others avoid the trials and tribulations he endured, always with the hope that they would have an easier time maneuvering through this grand world. He will be remembered by the many people whose lives he touched and encountered. And, in the end, this phenomally gifted storyteller has become a part of the story... the old Austin history, about which he happily and respectfully reminisced. There are many, aside from his immediate family, who are feeling this tremendous loss. He also leaves behind aunts, sisters, sisters and brothers in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, employees, various business associates, customers, and friends... too numerous to mention. We recognize, love and thank you all. He loved you. We love you. We offer our deep appreciation and love for Charles 'Chuck' Penland and family, Rosendo 'Ross' Tello and family, Butch's beloved Dart Bowl family, his treasured Barfly's family, the Beirouch family and special thanks to the Gonzales family. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Cook-Walden Funeral home on North Lamar Boulevard.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020