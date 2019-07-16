Home

Milton Terrell Eppright


1934 - 2019
Milton Terrell Eppright Obituary
EPPRIGHT, Milton Terrell Milton was born August 3, 1934 on the family farm in Caldwell County, Texas. He died July 12, 2019 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He was an amazing father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He was a supportive, loving, God fearing and good man. He retired from the office of the Texas State Comptroller and loved to bowl, play pool and golf. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Ruth Eppright of Broken Arrow Oklahoma and daughters, Shari Stanford of Arlington, Texas, Kristi Eppright of Conroe, Texas, Terri Thierry (Tony) of League City, Texas, and Kerri Eppright of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Also surviving are granddaughter, Julie Kindle of Edmund, Oklahoma, grandsons, Xavier, Nigel and Hunter Thierry and great grandsons, Tyler, Jaden and Kamron Kindle. He is also survived by his sister, Inez Eppright of Austin, Texas and nephews Darrell and Arthur Wilkerson. Graveside services will be held at the Lytton Springs Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 16. Services under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, Tx 78644 www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 16, 2019
