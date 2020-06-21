MALLORY, Milton "Mouse" Wiley Milton "Mouse" Wiley Mallory of Austin, Texas was welcomed into Heaven on June 15, 2020 by his adored grandson, Drake Mallory, with a kite in hand. Mouse was a quiet man until you got to know him and then he would start the stories. His personal story started in Sarasota, Florida, on November 5, 1939, when he was born to Francis Drake (FD Jr) and Inez Mallory while FD Jr served in the Army. Milton graduated from high school in Paris, Texas and promptly joined the US Marine Corps. Upon his discharge from the Marines, he attended college at Paris JC and graduated from East Texas State (now TAMU-Commerce) with a degree in Agriculture and English. He was an active member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. College was where he met Dianne and the story continues. He was an innovator and part of the driving force to get South Padre Island moving in the 70's. The Island is where Milton's family developed their love for sailing and fishing. He had a daily passion for reading and researching, which always played a role in the different occupations he held, especially for his long tenured work for the State of Texas in Austin and Huntsville. Mouse loved spending time at the Mallory Family Farm (owned by the family since 1854) and on the golf course anywhere! He attended, competed, and judged as many BBQ and chili cook-off events as he could squeeze in. The annual Terlingua Chili Cook-Off was his favorite. Through the years he mastered cooking, gardening, woodworking, and ceramics to name just a few hobbies. He was a man always planning for the next thing to learn and do, and add to his never-ending story. While he peacefully closed his story telling days on Earth at the age of 80, his stories will continue to be shared by his wife of 55 years, Dianne Robinette Mallory, his son Scott (Tracy), and daughter Dawn Mallory-Harkrider (Chris). PawPaw, is also survived by grandchildren: Grace, Paige, and Wyley Mallory; Bethany, and Ryan Harkrider; Holly Sadler; and great-grandchildren Della, Hallie, and Everett. A service is scheduled to be held June 27, 2020, 2:00 pm, at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home. (9700 Anderson Mill Rd, Austin, Texas, 78750) A reception will immediately follow at this same location. A second Memorial Service will be held in Paris, Texas on July 11, 2020, 10:00 am at the Mallory Family Farm. (36140 County Road 24200, Roxton, Texas 75462) All are welcome to attend and celebrate with us. Arrangements by Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills (512) 335-1155.



