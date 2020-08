RHEA, Mimi Sue (Tidwell) Age 76, of Buda, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Mimi was born August 12, 1943 in Austin, Texas. A visitation for friends and family of Mimi will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home. The graveside service will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park with a reception to follow in the Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home event center.