GONZALEZ, Minerva Chavana Minerva Chavana Gonzales, known by loved ones as "Minnie", 78, of Taylor passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. The love of her life Gumisindo, of 56 years, was by her side when she peacefully passed away. Minerva was born on September 13, 1941 in New Braunfels, the daughter of Jesus and Angelita Chavana. She was a graduate of Thrall High School in 1962. She attended the Austin Community College. She married Gumisindo Gonzales Sr. on May 25, 1963, whom she had three boys. Minerva worked at IBM Austin for 25 years in electronic engineering. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, as well as being an active member of the Catholic Church as a religious education instructor and a conformation coordinator. She was active in her community as a volunteer and helped at the Taylor neighborhood association. With her help, she specifically worked to have streets paved in South Taylor around the area of Royal Street and First Street, you know, the Hole. She was preceded in death by her parents Jesus and Angelita Chavana; brothers Jesse and wife Linda Chavana and John Raymond and wife Rosie Chavana; and son, Stephen. Minerva is survived by her husband, Gumisindo; son Michael and wife Jennifer; daughter in-law Chris Silva Gonzales; son Gumisindo Jr. and wife Nora Linda; grandchildren Michael Jr., Morgan, Matthew, Alejandro, Emiliano, Mireya, Nathan, Natalie and husband Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Philips, Nicole and husband Brian Burton, Michael Aaron, Caleb Todd and fiancée Britany, Kaylee and fiancée De'andre; siblings Delia and husband Ernest Ariola, Antonio and wife Gloria Chavana, Dolores and husband Arturo Hernandez, Manuel and wife Cheva Chavana, Ernest Chavana, Frank Chavana, Anna Maria and husband Homero Gonzalez; and 12 great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, The Magnificent Seven. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Providence Funeral Home, with rosary recited at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 21, 2019