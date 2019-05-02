Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
CAMERON, Minnie Joyce Age 76, passed away at home April 28th, 2019. She was born in Austin, Texas February 12, 1943 to A. R. Holstine and Sophie (Martinets) Holstine. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Ginger Cameron, brother's, Sonny, Bo, Leonard, and Butch Holstine. She is survived by husband, Roy G Cameron, daughters, Tammy Cosgrove, Lisa McMain (Keith), sons, Roy Dean Cameron (Michelle), Robert Cameron (Angie), 8 grandkids, and 4 great grandkids. Thank you to Hospice for the exceptional care. Services May 4, 1:00 p.m. at Cook-Walden/ Forest Oaks Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 2, 2019
